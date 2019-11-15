Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $81.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.47.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.26 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

