Pluton (PLU) Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Pluton token can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00009776 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $721,840.00 and $4,293.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pluton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00241511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.01464368 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033753 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00142255 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.