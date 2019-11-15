PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) CEO Sells $19,681,740.00 in Stock

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $19,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at $56,397,159. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PNC opened at $149.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.91. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $154.75.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.20.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

