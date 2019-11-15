Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Premier will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $70,625.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,815.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $515,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,315 shares of company stock worth $416,586. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth about $579,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 13.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth about $5,289,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth about $1,264,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

