Premier’s (PINC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Premier and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Premier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Premier and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $36.16. The company had a trading volume of 602,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,669. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $111,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,315 shares of company stock worth $416,586. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Premier by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,129,000 after buying an additional 1,005,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Premier by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,056,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,148,000 after buying an additional 979,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,463,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Premier by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 557,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,166,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,834,000 after purchasing an additional 546,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

