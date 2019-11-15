Prevail Therapeutics Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($2.70) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.70) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.47). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prevail Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12).

Several other research firms have also commented on PRVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ PRVL opened at $10.86 on Friday. Prevail Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $16.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 26.94 and a current ratio of 26.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $182,457,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $15,656,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $14,825,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $8,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

