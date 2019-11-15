Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PDEX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.78. 28,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.49. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 302.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,685 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth about $267,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.