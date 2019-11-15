Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

PGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Lte Partners, Llc purchased 43,520 shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $201,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velan Capital, L.P. purchased 130,826 shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $563,860.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 677,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,406. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $486.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.31.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 311.63% and a negative return on equity of 91.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

