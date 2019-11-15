Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) dropped 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.50, approximately 505,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 429,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

PRVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $393.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 5.68.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,140.00. Also, Director Anthony Digiandomenico purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Insiders acquired a total of 39,450 shares of company stock valued at $283,112 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after buying an additional 392,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 1,221.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 301,052 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $891,000. Institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

