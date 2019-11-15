Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.07, approximately 241,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 428,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

PRVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 5.68.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,140.00. Also, Director Anthony Digiandomenico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,450 shares of company stock valued at $283,112. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth $847,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth $303,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 37.6% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 80.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 392,383 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

