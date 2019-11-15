PTT Exploration and Production PCL (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Shares Up 3.7%

PTT Exploration and Production PCL (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) shot up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.93, 1,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

About PTT Exploration and Production PCL (OTCMKTS:PEXNY)

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It IS also involved in foreign gas pipeline transportation; and investment in projects connected to the energy business. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

