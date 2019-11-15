PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Trading Down 0.1%

PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.59, approximately 3,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

PUMSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered PUMA SE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised PUMA SE/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06.

About PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

