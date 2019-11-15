Pure Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00800806 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00013483 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000639 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000764 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Pure

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

