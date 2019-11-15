Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,357 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 506,449 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 210,088 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,525 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 32,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,051. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average is $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $442,094.40. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $781,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,494.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,877 shares of company stock worth $1,505,202. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

