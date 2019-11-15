Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Takes $112,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,752,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1,279.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 36,943 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 525,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 69,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $716,712.49. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 106,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,630,605. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Amcor had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.