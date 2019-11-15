Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the information technology service provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.48.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.20. 92,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,775. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,048,748 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $123,468,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $42,185.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,052.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,337 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

