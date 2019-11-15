Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Loblaw Companies Ltd Issued By Desjardins (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst K. Howlett now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

L has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.14.

TSE:L traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$69.83. 306,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,627. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion and a PE ratio of 32.18. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$58.03 and a 1-year high of C$76.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.40%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Sarah Ruth Davis sold 19,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.50, for a total transaction of C$1,445,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,082.50. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$736,805.00. Insiders sold a total of 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,048 in the last quarter.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.