Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Decreased by Analyst

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

