QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Short Interest Update

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

QADB traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. QAD has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a market cap of $742.59 million, a P/E ratio of 173.81 and a beta of 0.90.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. QAD had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QAD were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QADB. Sidoti began coverage on shares of QAD in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

