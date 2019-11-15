QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Cut to Equal at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $89.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QCOM. Argus lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.22.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $90.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $94.11. The company has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $779,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,118 shares of company stock worth $1,477,392. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Swedbank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $11,656,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3,887.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 170,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 166,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

