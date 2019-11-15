QUINADS Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $38,288.00 and approximately $13,768.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUINADS has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUINADS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00077977 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00385339 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011749 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012668 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

QUINADS Token Profile

QUIN is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

