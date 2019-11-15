Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) & DecisionPoint Systems (NASDAQ:DPSI) Head to Head Comparison

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and DecisionPoint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao -55.72% -225.76% -97.72% DecisionPoint Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qutoutiao and DecisionPoint Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $43.70 million 22.04 -$282.54 million ($2.10) -1.62 DecisionPoint Systems $31.10 million 0.00 $1.68 million N/A N/A

DecisionPoint Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qutoutiao.

Volatility & Risk

Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DecisionPoint Systems has a beta of 3.49, suggesting that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Qutoutiao and DecisionPoint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 2 1 0 2.33 DecisionPoint Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qutoutiao presently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 272.55%. Given Qutoutiao’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Qutoutiao is more favorable than DecisionPoint Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Qutoutiao shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of DecisionPoint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DecisionPoint Systems beats Qutoutiao on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos. It also provides Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries. It also provides enterprise mobile software systems, which include APEXWare Field Service solution; APEXWare Merchandising, Sales and Delivery solution; APEXWare Warehouse Management System; DecisionPoint custom development solution; and ContentSentral, which manages and distributes corporate content, as well as resells specialized applications. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising business consulting for understanding the implementation of mobile computing for a business process; technical consulting for determining the technology to be used and implemented; and technical development services consisting of software programming and configuration of the mobile computing, and application solutions, as well as interface software for customer's existing back-office systems. Further, it provides supply chain services, such as Pre-Contract, Pre Go-Live, and Post Go-Live solutions; and deployment and support services consisting of implementation and rollout services. Additionally, the company offers enterprise wireless and mobile computing hardware, such as handheld and vehicle-mounted, and ruggedized mobile computers; wireless LAN infrastructure; GPS receivers; two-way radios; handheld bar code scanners; laptops and tablet computers for rugged environments; consumer Smartphone and tablet computers; and bar code consumables. It serves retail, utility, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, and other commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

