Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Radian Group by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. Radian Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $380.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.96 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point set a $33.50 target price on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.