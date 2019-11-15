RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.39 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $18.10. 197,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. RadNet has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

In other RadNet news, Director Michael L. Md Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,470.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDNT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RadNet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

