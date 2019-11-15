Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 216.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 12,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $168,541.78. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 703,023 shares of company stock worth $22,638,367 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. 3,528,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,304,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 110.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

