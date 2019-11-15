Rational Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 1,260.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,154,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,069,000 after purchasing an additional 251,578 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 68,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. 3,624,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,771. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

