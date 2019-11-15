Rational Advisors LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viacom by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Viacom by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Viacom by 6.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viacom in the second quarter worth $1,897,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Viacom in the second quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

VIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Viacom stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.62. 10,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,423. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Viacom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

