Rational Advisors LLC Sells 42,509 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 86.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 42,509 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.7% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,697 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $297,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Brightworth increased its stake in Oracle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.76.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,277. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $185.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $246,729.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 859,336 shares of company stock valued at $44,753,591 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

