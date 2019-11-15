Rational Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 49.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Citigroup by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,775,786. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

