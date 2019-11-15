Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Raymond James by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.65. 3,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,803. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $1,238,264.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 464 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $41,579.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $541,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,523 shares of company stock worth $4,329,712. 10.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

