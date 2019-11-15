Raymond James Reiterates “C$5.25” Price Target for Questor Technology (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) has been assigned a C$5.25 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Questor Technology in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

CVE:QST traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$4.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.65. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of C$2.73 and a 52 week high of C$5.36.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Questor Technology will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.