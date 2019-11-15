Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Stock Holdings Increased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.76.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $216.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.62. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.76, for a total value of $491,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,750. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.