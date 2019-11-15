Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

10/31/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

10/30/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

10/23/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/21/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/16/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of GSK opened at $43.85 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 177,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

