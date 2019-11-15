Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,831.65

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3,831.65 and traded as high as $4,068.00. Renishaw shares last traded at $4,054.00, with a volume of 56,679 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on RSW. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target (down previously from GBX 3,490 ($45.60)) on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,650 ($47.69) to GBX 3,150 ($41.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,489.38 ($45.59).

Get Renishaw alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,662.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,826.26.

About Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.