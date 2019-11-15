Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCII. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $649.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

