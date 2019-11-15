REPO Trading 26.8% Lower This Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. REPO has a total market cap of $6.94 million and $3,696.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REPO has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One REPO token can currently be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00238978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.01455851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00035369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00141323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000091 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN.

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

