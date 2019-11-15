Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crispr Therapeutics AG’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Crispr Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.95.

Shares of CRSP opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 3.15. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $56.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $412,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

