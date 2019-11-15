Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spark Power Group Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Spark Power Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.80 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPG. Cormark reduced their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Spark Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of TSE SPG traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,603. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.78. Spark Power Group has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.04.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.