Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Capital One Financial (COF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF):

10/30/2019 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, it has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2019 results reflect higher fee income, and rising loan and deposit balances. Solid liquidity position, strength in credit card and online-banking businesses, efforts to diversify via acquisitions and continuous rise in loan demand are likely to further drive top-line growth. Moreover, strong balance sheet and business restructuring efforts will support its financials. Nevertheless, mounting operating expenses, mainly due to higher marketing costs, are likely to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, data breach incident will lead to rise in expenses. Additionally, deteriorating credit quality is another major near-term concern as it might hurt financials.”

10/29/2019 – Capital One Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $141.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Capital One Financial was given a new $116.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2019 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $96.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.58. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $346,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,820 shares of company stock worth $7,838,977 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 106.0% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,608 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,071,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,474,000 after acquiring an additional 110,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

