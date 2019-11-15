Research Analysts Set Expectations for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.46.

Shares of CPRX traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $4.37. 161,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,706. The firm has a market cap of $505.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 12.99%.

In related news, Director Charles B. O’keeffe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 553,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

