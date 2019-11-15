Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON: RR) recently:

11/13/2019 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2019 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 825 ($10.78) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 930 ($12.15).

11/11/2019 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,196 ($15.63) to GBX 1,143 ($14.94). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2019 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

11/8/2019 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 475 ($6.21). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 925 ($12.09). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 950 ($12.41). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2019 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2019 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/14/2019 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC was upgraded by analysts at Investec to a “hold” rating.

RR traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 733.20 ($9.58). The stock had a trading volume of 3,021,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 687.80 ($8.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.11). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 741.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 825.28. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.85.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 783 ($10.23) per share, with a total value of £1,941.84 ($2,537.36). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.54) per share, with a total value of £985.50 ($1,287.73). Insiders acquired 2,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,290 in the last ninety days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

