Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ):

11/13/2019 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/11/2019 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2019 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

11/7/2019 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2019 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/14/2019 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/2/2019 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/26/2019 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was given a new $176.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $133.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $113.52 and a twelve month high of $154.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,555,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,355,000 after acquiring an additional 562,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4,979.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,324,000 after buying an additional 1,886,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,341,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,116,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,682,000 after buying an additional 125,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,496,000 after buying an additional 337,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

