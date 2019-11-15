Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) CFO Robert P. Ryder Buys 22,900 Shares of Stock

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) CFO Robert P. Ryder purchased 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $201,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,749. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.29. 2,208,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,231. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Resideo Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 84.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

