resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Shares Gap Down to $7.95

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.28, but opened at $7.95. resTORbio shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 26,289,900 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

The stock has a market cap of $337.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that resTORbio, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in resTORbio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in resTORbio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in resTORbio by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in resTORbio by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in resTORbio by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

