Reviewing PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PLx Pharma and Zogenix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma -1,911.69% 31.27% -4.67% Zogenix N/A -31.44% -23.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.5% of PLx Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of PLx Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Zogenix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PLx Pharma has a beta of 5.16, meaning that its stock price is 416% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zogenix has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PLx Pharma and Zogenix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma $750,000.00 60.53 $900,000.00 ($1.35) -3.67 Zogenix $9.82 million 204.19 -$123.91 million ($3.23) -14.03

PLx Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zogenix. Zogenix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLx Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PLx Pharma and Zogenix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67 Zogenix 0 0 11 0 3.00

Zogenix has a consensus target price of $59.60, indicating a potential upside of 31.54%. Given Zogenix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zogenix is more favorable than PLx Pharma.

Summary

PLx Pharma beats Zogenix on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. Its product pipeline also includes other oral non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, such as PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation, as well as PL1100 Ibuprofen 400 mg. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

