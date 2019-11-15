REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Trading Up 2%

REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75, approximately 628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53.

About REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)

Rexel SA distributes low and ultra-low voltage electrical products to professional customers and markets in the fields of construction, industry, and services. It offers electrical installation equipment, conduits and cables, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, and white and brown goods.

