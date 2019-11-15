RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,400 by Analysts at Barclays

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 4,300 ($56.19) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

RHIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,740 ($75.00) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,430 ($70.95).

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

LON:RHIM opened at GBX 3,920 ($51.22) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,723.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,372.91. RHI Magnesita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,134.04 ($40.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,020 ($65.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Stefan Borgas bought 2,700 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,452 ($45.11) per share, for a total transaction of £93,204 ($121,787.53).

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.