Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,038 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,639 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 18.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 8,000.0% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the period.

Shares of NG opened at $6.75 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In related news, VP David A. Ottewell sold 10,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $76,548.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 582,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,036.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Ottewell sold 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $74,716.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 582,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,810.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,059 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,190.

NG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

