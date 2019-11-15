Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Re/Max were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 22,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 15,802 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMAX. JMP Securities upgraded Re/Max from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on Re/Max from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Re/Max has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $37.58 on Friday. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Re/Max had a return on equity of 60.78% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

