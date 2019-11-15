Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Appian were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Appian by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 603,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Appian by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Appian by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $20,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 604,763 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,473. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $41.00 price objective on Appian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.16.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Appian Corp has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.26 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 61.04% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

